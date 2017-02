KNOXVILLE - A rollover crash on a ramp off the westbound side of I-640 slowed traffic Saturday.

First responders arrived at the incident on I-640W at the Clinton Highway ramp.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted out this photo of the wreck.





At least one person was hurt. Police closed off the road, and its expected to re-open around 6:30 p.m.

