Carrie Underwood's Nashville-area home damaged in storms

Like many Middle Tennesseans, country singer Carrie Underwood had a rude awakening Wednesday morning as storms whipped around the area.

Underwood’s home in the Nashville area was among those that sustained damage.

“Woke up to tornado sirens and hail...our chimney is currently in our driveway...tree limbs everywhere...feels like home,” Underwood tweeted with the hashtag #okie.

Underwood grew up in Oklahoma where tornadoes are common and even evokes twisters in the video for her hit “Blown Away.”

Underwood will be back on stage soon. The “Dirty Laundry” singer will play the Grand Ole Opry March 24 and 25.

