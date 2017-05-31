WBIR
Catch and release: Catfish guy won't face charges in Pittsburgh

The Nashville Predators made history by making their first Stanley Cup final.

Natalie Neysa Alund , USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee , WBIR 11:51 AM. EDT May 31, 2017

Just one day after a Nashville Predators' fan was cited for tossing a 4-pound catfish onto the ice at the Pittsburgh Penguin PPG Paints Arena, the prosecutors have dropped the case.

"Having reviewed the affidavit involving Mr. Waddell as well as the television coverage of the incident, District Attorney Zappala has made the determination that the actions of Mr. Waddell do not rise to the level of criminal charges," a statement from Allegheny County District Attorney Spokesman Mike Manko reads.

"As such, the three charges filed against Mr. Waddell will be withdrawn in a timely manner."

