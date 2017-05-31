Catch and release: Catfish guy won't face charges in Pittsburgh

A Penguins worker scoops up a catfish that was thrown on the ice during the second period of Game 1 in the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena Monday, May 29, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Photo: George Walker IV, Tennessean.com.

Just one day after a Nashville Predators' fan was cited for tossing a 4-pound catfish onto the ice at the Pittsburgh Penguin PPG Paints Arena, the prosecutors have dropped the case.

"Having reviewed the affidavit involving Mr. Waddell as well as the television coverage of the incident, District Attorney Zappala has made the determination that the actions of Mr. Waddell do not rise to the level of criminal charges," a statement from Allegheny County District Attorney Spokesman Mike Manko reads.

"As such, the three charges filed against Mr. Waddell will be withdrawn in a timely manner."

