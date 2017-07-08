CAUGHT ON CAMERA – Coyotes in North Knoxville

Coyote in North Knoxville. Courtesy Travis Tillman

KNOXVILLE - Old North Knoxville neighbor, Travis Tillman caught video through his property’s security cameras of coyotes lurking in his driveway.

TWRA says coyotes are adaptable and can survive in urban areas if there is adequate food and shelter. They feed on Garbage, pet food, rodents and even small dogs and cats. Coyotes will also use a number of areas as a den for their pups; dens can be storm drains, culverts, under storage sheds, under porches, holes in vacant lots, parks, golf courses, or any dry area.

As the human population increases, it causes a decrease in open farmlands, meaning coyotes natural habitats are disappearing and sightings have become more common. TWRA says feeding of coyotes has also allowed the animals to be accustomed to the sights, sounds and scents of humans.

According to TWRA, attacks are rare. In recorded history, only 30 coyote attacks on humans have been recorded. If a wild coyote bites you, seek medical attention immediately. Notify the state health department as soon as possible.

MORE INFO: http://www.tn.gov/twra/article/urban-coyotes

DEALING WITH URBAN COYOTES

-do not feed coyotes – they will lose their natural fears and may become dangerous

-eliminate water sources – these areas attract coyote’s prey

-do not place trash cans out the night before pick-up – it gives coyotes time to scavenge

-feed pets indoors

-clear brush and weeds from property

