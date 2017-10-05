CDC: 2 people from TN sick after contact with puppies at Petland

Greg Bearden, of Las Vegas, is opening a new Petland store in West Knoxville. (Photo: WBIR)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a 12-state outbreak of human Campylobacter infections linked to puppies sold through Petland, a national pet store chain.

There is one Petland store in Tennessee and it's in Knoxville. Two people in Tennessee have been diagnosed.

According to an alert issued by the CDC on Oct. 3, 55 people have confirmed infections or symptoms consistent with Campylobacter infection. Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming all have confirmed cases.

16 more sick people with the infection linked to the outbreak have been reported since Sept. 11, 2017. The most recent illness began on Sept. 12, the CDC reports.

According to the CDC, 14 Petland employees from 5 states are impacted.

35 people either recently purchased a puppy at Petland, visited a Petland, or visited or live in a home with a puppy sold through Petland before illness began. One person had sexual contact with a person with a confirmed illness linked to Petland. 4 people were exposed to puppies from various sources and 1 person had unknown puppy exposure.

No one has died.

Campylobacter can spread through contact with dog poop. It usually does not spread from one person to another, however, activities such as changing an infected person’s diapers or sexual contact with an infected person can lead to infection, according to the CDC.

The CDC said Petland is cooperating with public health and animal health officials to address this outbreak.

