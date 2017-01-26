CDC: Tennessee flu cases on the rise

Most insurance companies provide one free flu shot a year.

KNOXVILLE - Flu season is hitting its peak across the US right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Tennessee hasn’t seen the worst of the flu yet, but health officials say it’s on the rise. The CDC is raising the state’s level of influenza-like activity from low to high after researchers found an increased number of people going to the doctor for flu symptoms.

Winter months and holidays put people in closer quarters, making it easier for illness to spread.

"Influenza A and B is a virus much like the common cold but packs more of a punch," said Physician’s Assistant Brett Garvey with The Little Clinic.

The good news is, the oldest tip in the book is one of the easiest - wash your hands!

Plus, it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“We hear a lot of people say they haven’t had the flu shot and don't want to get the flu shot, but there’s this thing called herd immunity where people in the population get the flu shot and it protects everyone from getting the flu,” explained Garvey.

If you find yourself battling a fever over 104, Garvey says don’t go back to school or work. You are more contagious with a higher fever.

"Any kind of virus is spread through mucus and saliva, and flu can be spread through droplets in the air,” said Garvey.

It’s not just the flu you should worry about - put Bronchitis, Norovirus and strep on your radar, too.

"Strep and flu you need to catch, especially strep,” said Garvey. ”If it goes untreated without antibiotics it can cause scarlet fever it goes into your bloodstream and you'll get a rash all over your body.”

As for the flu, the best preventative measure is to get a shot as soon as possible.

Right now, for every flu shot given, The Little Clinic will donate a meal to a family in need through Feeding America.

Most insurance will give you a free flu shot once a year. If you don’t have insurance, the Knox County Health Department is offering free shots until supplies run out.

