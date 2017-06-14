Celebrate dad! Father's Day 2017 freebies and deals

Donut and coffee with Father's Day card (Photo: Jupiterimages)

It's time to celebrate the great dads in our life this weekend!

Father's Day is Sunday, and there are a number of special deals your family can take advantage of!

Zoo Knoxville is offering free admission to dads on Sunday.

There are also a number of restaurants offering meal deals for Father's Day. Below are the one's we know about (participation may vary-- check with your location)

Buddy's BBQ: Free dessert of their choice to fathers who dine with us.

Chili's: Score a 3 course meal for $10! Includes appetizer, entree and dessert. Details here.

Firehouse Subs: Show this coupon on Father's Day and get a free medium sub when you purchase another medium or large sub, plus a side and a drink.



Hooters: Buy any 10 wings on Father's Day, and dads get 10 boneless wings for free.



Pilot Flying J: Dads can check the company's Facebook page for a coupon good for a free coffee, any size, at a Pilot Flying J travel center, anytime from Father's Day through Saturday, June 24.



Ruby Tuesday: Celebrate Dad Special Father's Day Menu with meals as low as $7. Details here.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Eat at Ruth's Chris on Father's Day and dads get a $25 dining card good for a future visit.

Shoney's: Free slice of strawberry pie, (with adult meal purchase).

© 2017 WBIR.COM