Changing leaves bring tourists to Sevier County in first fall since wildfires

PIGEON FORGE, TN - As the green of the trees begins to turn to gold and orange, the leaves fall to the ground marking the end of summer.

In Sevier County, the sights and sounds of fall have arrived. The region is hoping to make the most of the first fall since the wildfires.

"We're expecting a big fall. Fall is one of our busiest seasons and it has been for a long time," David Wear, the mayor of Pigeon Forge, said. " We're coming off of three record years of visitation and revenue. We're pretty pleased of where we are right now and we're hoping fall is going to continue to be strong."

RELATED: Mayor: Wildfires caused more than $500 million in damage

It has been nearly 10 months since wildfires tore through the area, killing thousands of trees and scarring the hillside. While the burn scars are still visible, the fall colors are beginning to emerge.

"I told here just how pretty the leaves were when they were falling across the road and the wind was blowing them," Great Smoky Mountains National Park visitor David Stollings said, as he stood next to his motorcycle. "We're big about the fall, Halloween and fall, we're going to actually come back to the area."

While the tourism influx that the changing leaves bring to the region may just be starting, the fall season is already off to a strong start for the Pigeon Forge economy.

An estimated 150,000 people traveled to the city for Rod Run, an annual car show.

RELATED: Attorney: 200 victims plan to sue federal government for wildfire damages

"Our hotels and our restaurants and our attractions really enjoy that these people are here. It kicks off the fall season," said Mayor Wear.

Many hotels were completely booked and had been for months.

As the loud roar of the engines of the hot rods leave Pigeon Forge until next year, they leave behind the beautiful fall scenery and more tourists coming to Sevier County.

The peak period to view the leaves will be between the beginning and middle of October.

© 2017 WBIR.COM