Channing Tatum attends 'Logan Lucky' benefit screening

Movie Guy Will Meyer discusses the latest movie collaboration between actors Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh.August 9, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 9:00 PM. EDT August 09, 2017

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Two of Hollywood's most popular names, Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh, walked the red carpet Wednesday evening at Regal Cinemas Pinnacle 18 in Turkey Creek.

They both attended a benefit screening for their new movie, Logan Lucky. All proceeds went to Variety - The Children's Chariety of East Tennessee.

Regal Cinemas says the tickets sold out back in July, and hundreds of people flooded to the theater in hopes to get a glimpse at the Hollywood royalty.

Regal announced the event raised nearly $600,000 for Variety.

Tatum and Sonderbergh join stars like Will Ferrell, Hugh Jackman, Cuba Gooding Jr. and a handful of others who have participated in these charity premieres.

The movie will be released in theaters on Aug. 18, 2017.

 

