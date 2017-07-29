Charles the Pig made appearance at Grainger Co. Tomato Festival

GRAINGER COUNT - Grainger County is celebrating its 25th annual tomato festival and welcomed a very special guest.

Charles the Pig, known for burrowing into the mud to stay alive during the Sevier County wildfires, was one unique visitor to the tomato festival.

Surrounded by a lot of security, Charles the Pig admirers and tomato festival-goers were all glad to see Charles.

The resilient pig has been making his way across East Tennessee, making appearances wherever he goes.

Charles has a book out as well about his strength and perseverance surviving the wildfires.

The Grainger Co. Tomato Festival will also continue up until Sunday evening. Folks wanting to go to Rutledge only have one day to visit.

Admission is free to the festival.

