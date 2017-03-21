Chattanooga boy's dream comes true through Make-A-Wish

Chattanooga high school student Cody Brock visits Washington D.C. and meets Sen. Bob Corker through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. (Photo: Courtesy Sen. Bob Corker)

A Chattanooga high school student's wish to see the nation's capitol has come true.

Cody Brock is a junior at Lookout Valley High School who loves history.

Brock has been in and out of the hospital for the last two years with muscular dystrophy.

Worried about his condition, his doctors contacted the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Brock told the foundation his dream was to visit Washington D.C. and meet Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander.

Brock and his family boarded a plane early Monday at the Chattanooga Airport, ready to see what Washington has to offer. “Different museums, hopefully the White House and the Capital. Have breakfast with Lamar Alexander and Senator Corker,” said Debra Eddington, Cody’s grandmother.

Cody was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was six years old and has been in a wheel chair since he was nine. Each day he struggles with fine motor skills, but it does not stop him from living a full life.

“We don't allow sad days. We don't feel sorry for ourselves. We take one day at a time and we make the best of it.”

Therapy improves his health, but Cody's grandma said this trip to D.C. will lift his spirits. “The smile on his face was priceless when he found out," she said.

But Cody's dream isn't the only wish being granted. His grandmother has longed to see her grandson smile. And thanks to Make-A-Wish that too will happen.

“Words can't say how we feel about what they have done for us and for Cody," she said. "Because it is all about him, all about Cody.”

Cody originally wanted to go to D.C. during the inauguration but he became sick and felt it was best to stay home. People heard about his wish and collected mementos from the big day to give to Cody.

Corker tweeted a photo from his breakfast with Cody on Tuesday.

Enjoyed having breakfast with Cody in the Capitol this morning and being a part of his @MakeAWish journey to D.C. https://t.co/JECbJZNtb8 pic.twitter.com/AoAwlDWmUI — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) March 21, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM