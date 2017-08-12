Chattanooga man arrested at Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE - WRCB - The Virginia State Police tweeted out Saturday evening the names of the 3 people arrested at the rally in Charlottesville.
Troy Dunigan, 21, of Chattanooga was one of three people arrested. He is charged with disorderly conduct.
Also arrested was 21-year-old Jacob Smith of Louisa, Virginia charged with misdemeanor assault and batter. 44-year-old James O'Brien of Gainesville Florida was also arrested and charged with carrying a concealed handgun.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.
