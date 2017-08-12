Chattanooga man arrested at Charlottesville rally

A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near the location where a car plowed into a crowd of protestors marching through a downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE - WRCB - The Virginia State Police tweeted out Saturday evening the names of the 3 people arrested at the rally in Charlottesville.

Troy Dunigan, 21, of Chattanooga was one of three people arrested. He is charged with disorderly conduct.

Also arrested was 21-year-old Jacob Smith of Louisa, Virginia charged with misdemeanor assault and batter. 44-year-old James O'Brien of Gainesville Florida was also arrested and charged with carrying a concealed handgun.

STORY: WRCB

