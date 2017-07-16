Runners remeber the Fallen Five in the 2017 Hereos Run.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. - July 16 marks 2 years since a deadly terrorist attack that killed 5 service men in Chattanooga.

Four Marines and one Navy sailor were killed at the Naval Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway.

People all over Chattanooga are remembering those service men, including more than 1,300 runners who took part in the second Heroes Run.

"We're out here to support the people who support us," one runner said.

These runners carried flags, ran in vests, and sported "Chattanooga Strong" gear, with the Fallen Five heavy on their minds.

"I'm running the race in honor of the five fallen heroes," said runner Sherry Rawson.

Those heroes are Staff Sgt. David Wyatt, Sgt. Carson A. Holmquist, Lance Cpl. "Skip" Wells, and Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith.

Each mile of the 5 mile run was in memory of one of the five who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"It was an honor to run for them," said Lt. Heather Williams with the Chattanooga Police Department.

An honor Lt. Williams doesn't take lightly.

For her, the race hits close to home. She responded to the terrorist attack two years ago.

"Nobody will ever forget that day," Lt. Williams said, "Nobody."

She ran the 5 miles in her full gear, passing by family members and representatives of the fallen servicemen who were waiting at each mile.

"You know they'll never forget what happened that day, and neither will Chattanooga, neither will the world," Lt. Williams said.



Runners said they want the family members of the Fallen Five to know they are always supported.

"To let them know that we still stand behind them no matter what," said Danny Tolliver.

"This is in honor of the families as well," explained Nasera Souidi, "To remember to stay strong, to stay Chattanooga strong."

Money raised during the run helps fund a permanent memorial for the servicemen.

