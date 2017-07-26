Chattanooga school bus driver faces additional charges

Johnthony Walker, 24, school bus driver involved in fatal Chattanooga crash.

CHATTANOOGA - UPDATE: The bus driver charged in the deadly Woodmore crash now faces additional charges.

According to the Hamilton County Criminal Court docket, Johnthony Walker now faces seven counts of assault and 14 counts of reckless aggravated assault.

The charges were filed on July 26.

Walker also faces the original charges of six counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault, and one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver.

Walker's next court date is scheduled for August 10.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Johnthony Walker's attorney says he's never been in trouble before and should be allowed to serve a sentence outside of jail.

Meanwhile, the district attorney is pushing for more charges.

Tears streamed down the faces of the people who loved the Woodmore bus crash victims most.

They listened as the district attorney announced he has new evidence in the case that he hopes lead to more charges against Walker.

Walker's attorney believes that evidence pertains to the children who survived but were hurt.

"We know how many children were on the bus. I know that there were other children who were significantly injured and I think the district attorney's office is just trying to make sure that all voices are heard," Walker's attorney Amanda Dunn said.

As more charges are considered, Walker's attorney is hopeful her client can avoid jail time on all the charges he's facing.

She's asking for a diversion or an alternative sentencing program, that applies to Class C felonies, like the one Walker is facing.

"He's never been in trouble in his entire life. He is a high school graduate, he was working two jobs at the time of this event. He has been nothing but an upstanding member of society and he should be entitled to the benefit of that diversion eligibility," Dunn added.

Dunn said if the request is granted, Walker would plead guilty but a judgment would not go on his record if he completes things like probation or community service.

This isn't the first time we've heard of a diversion in a major case.

Former Ooltewah High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Allard "Jesse" Nayadley received a pre-trial diversion in the Ooltewah rape case.

In that case, charges of failing to report child sex abuse were thrown out after Nayadley completed 10 hours of community service and attended a class on mandatory reporting.

The defense in the Woodmore case will present their case for a diversion on August 10th.

It will be up to a judge to decide if one is granted.

PREVIOUS STORY: Amanda Dunn, Johnthony Walker's defense attorney, is seeking a diversion for sentencing.

Walker is facing six charges of vehicular homicide in the 2016 bus crash that claimed the lives of six students.

That action would put Walker into an alternative program and "divert" him out of the criminal justice system.

Judge Don Poole is expected to rule on the diversion request as early as next month.

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston plans to present new charges against Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker. Those charges, as well as the previous ones, would fall under the request for diversion, Dunn tells Channel 3.

Pinkston says he will present the new evidence to support the additional charges within the next two weeks to the grand jury.

Walker’s next hearing date is set for August 10.

