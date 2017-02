Check Mate Chocolate Chess Pie

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

6 eggs, lightly beaten

2 2/3 cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 Tbs+1 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

2 Tbs cornmeal

6 Tbs cocoa powder

1/2lb melted butter

2 10" pie shells, par baked



Directions:

First, par bake pie shells at 325 deg. for about 15-20 minutes. Lightly beat eggs, lemon juice, nutmeg, then cornmeal with mixer set on medium low speed. Slowly add cocoa powder until completely incorporated. Microwave butter for approximately 1 minute 10 seconds or until butter has just melted. Slowly add to pie batter until it is completely incorporated. Divide filling evenly between 2 par-baked 10" pie shells. Bake at 325 deg. for 40-50 minutes. Let cool.

Presented by: Sweet P's BBQ

Date: 2/14/17

(© 2017 WBIR)