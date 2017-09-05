Check your closets! Blount County Schools wants to display your memorabilia

An elementary letter sweater was part of memorabilia being collected for the 150th anniversary of the Blount County School district. (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - Blount County Schools wants your memorabilia for the district's 150th anniversary.

Communications director Marla Holbert is asking for anything from documents and primers to sports memorabilia from all Blount County schools.

They've already collected a women's basketball uniform from the early 60s, an elementary letter sweater, 8th grade diploma from a school that's no longer open, and a couple yearbooks.

The district will be collecting items through the end of November. The memorabilia will be displayed in the library through January.

If you would like to donate, contact Marla Holbert via email at marla.holbert@blountk12.org.

They plan to log each item they collect. All items will be under lock and key during while they're on display.

© 2017 WBIR.COM