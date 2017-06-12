Chef Love and Pilot Flying J team up to freshen food items for drivers

Pilot Flying J truck stop. WBIR (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The largest operator of travel centers in North America, Pilot Flying J, announced Monday a partnership with renowned chef and restaurant owner Tim Love.

Chef Love will create new signature food items that will be available at all Pilot Flying J locations across the country. The goal is to provide fresh, convenient food options for interstate travelers.

Love opened The Lonesome Dove Bistro in Old City in June 2016. The UT grad has a home in Old City.

Pilot Flying J's Southwest region locations will also serve specific food items that focus on the flavors and specialties that represent the region.

Chef Love is known for his signature Urban Western cuisine.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Pilot Flying J. They truly want to provide a better food experience for their guests," said chef Love. "Our mission will be to create nutritious options that are easy to carry and easy to eat – that criteria tends to be top of mind for most travelers, but hard to come by on the road."

According to a release from the company, Pilot Flying J's key focus in food and beverage includes innovating fresh, made-to-order items, establishing a strong culinary presence, and providing fresh quality offerings to those on the road.

