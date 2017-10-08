Cherokee National Forest warns visitors about Tropical Storm Nate

(Photo: Pylipow, Katie)

The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors to leave the Cherokee National Forest as Tropical Depression Nate moves closer.

As of Sunday afternoon, officials say all visitors should either take shelter or vacate all campgrounds, dispersed use areas, trails and all other areas of the national forest.

Officials say flash flooding, strong winds, falling trees and blocked roads are all probable during the storm.

Forest authorities say emergency responders may not be able to help people in the forest until the storm has passed.

© 2017 WBIR.COM