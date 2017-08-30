Chess Pie for Game Day

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 stick of softened butter

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon cornmeal

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Place two deep dish pie shells (prick the bottom with a fork several times) then place in the oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Preheat oven to 425°. With a mixer and paddle attachment combine soften butter and sugar then cream together the mixture.Add eggs one at a time until mixture is combine Add vanilla and evaporated milk. Then add cornmeal and vinegar. Pour mixture into baked pie shell and place into 425° oven. Bake for 10 minutes at this temperature. Then reduce oven temperature to 325°. Continue to bake pie for an additional 45 to 50 minutes. Pie will brown. When pie is set, remove pie from oven and let cool. Serve by itself or with whipped cream.

This recipe can also be made into chess bars. To do this use a 9 x 9 square pan. For the crust use a refrigerated rolled piecrust. Follow the above directions the same way.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 8/30/17

© 2017 WBIR.COM