Ingredients:

2 cups vanilla coconut milk

1/2 cup chia seeds

1/4 cup honey

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

In a bowl combine the ingredients and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight. Pudding will last up to 7 days. To this pudding with your favorite jam or a piece of good quality chocolate for an added punch.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 2/8/17

(© 2017 WBIR)