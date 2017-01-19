Chicken and Vegetable with White Bean Soup

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 3.5 to 4 lb. chicken cut up with bone and skin or 2 very large chicken breasts (if you are in a hurry)

2 stalks celery, quartered

1 large onion, peeled and quartered

2 carrots, quartered

1 turnip, quartered

2 gloves of garlic, peeled

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried tarragon

5 cups water

5 cups chicken broth

1 large onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 teaspoon of olive oil

3 carrots, peeled and sliced ( I prefer to shave mine and then chop)

1 cup of chopped fresh tomatoes (you can also used canned)

1 15.8 oz can of Northern Beans, Navy Beans, or Cannellini Beans, rinsed & drained

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Chopped parsley (Optional Garnish)



Directions:

Combine first 11 ingredients in a large Dutch oven, and bring mixture to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; cook 45 minutes or until chicken is tender.

Remove chicken from broth to cool and allow broth to continue to simmer. Set aside chicken aside to cool slightly. Shred chicken

When chicken has cooled, Pour broth through a wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard cooked vegetables. Remove and discard fat from broth; return broth to Dutch oven. Simmer for at least an hour to truly bring out the flavors.

Saute onion and celery in olive oil until vegetables are tender. (I found this step adds so much more flavor than just dumping the raw vegetables in as the recipe states.)

Add sauted celery and onion along with carrots, tomatoes and remaining seasonings to chicken broth; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; simmer 30 minutes.

Stir in chopped chicken and beans; Cook for 10-15 minutes on low. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve with a sprinkle of parsley as a garnish.

***Add additional Chicken Broth if needed

