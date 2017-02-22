Portions of earth removed for repairs at Chilhowee Dam. (Feb. 2017) (Photo: WBIR)

TALLASSEE - A spokesperson for Brookfield Energy says repairs to Chilhowee Dam are "going well and on track." The current pace would have the reservoir refilled and open to the public by early June 2017.

Much of the lake has been essentially drained since September 2015. That's when Brookfield dropped the lake's water level 40 feet below normal to allow crews to inspect and repair seepage problems at the dam. The Chilhowee Dam is one of a series of dams used to generate hydroelectric power on the Little Tennessee River.

Repairs at Chilhowee Dam. (Feb. 2017) (Photo: WBIR)

The drained reservoir has attracted spectators interested in a peek at the past. The low water level has revealed old bridges, roads, and building foundations on the lake bed from the days before Chilhowee Dam was built in the 1950s.

With the popular lake drained, the area has been closed to fishing and other recreation. TWRA officers have been conducting additional patrols in the area to prevent trespassing on the lake bed.

Brookfield Energy said it is hopeful the lake can be reopened in June, but emphasized it is too soon to determine an exact date.

"There are a number of factors, such as weather, that could impact this completion date. Because of this, we ask for the public’s patience as we finish the project," wrote Brookfield Energy spokesperson Andy Davis in an email to WBIR 10News.

Portions of earth removed for repairs at Chilhowee Dam. (Feb. 2017) (Photo: WBIR)

Brookfield will also be testing a new siren warning system from Feb. 27 through March 31. The tests will be run during daylight hours.

"We ask that the public be aware of this testing to avoid unnecessary panic," said Davis.

As for the physical repairs at the dam, Davis said crews are adding secant piles, which he described as "essentially large, 40-foot tall by 3-foot diameter cylinders of concrete constructed to form an impervious wall within the dam before earthen reconstruction begins. This work will ultimately address the seepage issues that led to this project and subsequent drawdown."

Chilhowee Reservoir remains drained during repairs to the dam. (Feb. 2017) (Photo: WBIR)

Davis said much of the construction and work with secant piles is currently occurring underground and is not visible to the general public driving past the dam on U.S. 129. So far, crews have completed 61 of the 92 concrete cylinders being added to the dam.

Brookfield Energy has also set up a new web address for the public to stay up to date on construction at Chilhowee Dam.

LINK: http://www.ChilhoweeConstruction.com

