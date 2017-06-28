Chilhowee Lake reopens to public July 1

Chilhowee Dam and power station. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - After a nearly two-year closure for dam inspections and repairs, Brookfield Energy is set to reopen Chilhowee Reservoir to the public at noon on Saturday, July 1.

The hydroelectric company drained the lake more than 40 feet in September 2015 to inspect the cause of seepage at the dam that was built in the 1950s. The project to inspect and repair the dam encountered several weather-related postponements since work began in 2015. Now the repairs are complete and the reservoir is refilled.

Brookfield Energy provided the following statement from Andy Davis, Director of Stakeholder Relations in North America:

"We are extremely appreciative of the patience and understanding that was exhibited by the public as we undertook this large project to proactively fix issues at the Chilhowee Dam. While this project is complete, and water levels are back to the point where we feel comfortable allowing access for recreation, we do urge extreme caution to boaters and those utilizing the reservoir for recreation to watch out for floating debris that may be present, as the water was drawn down for quite some time, as well as changing water levels that are ever present in and around dams. We strongly encourage those in and around the reservoir to please be cognizant of your surroundings, to use PFD’s (Personal Flotation Devices), and to always be overly cautious, as waterways can be inherently dangerous by their very nature," wrote Davis.

Brookfield began refilling the lake in May and continued at a pace of around one foot of water per day throughout June.

Signs warn visitors Chilhowee Lake is closed to the public.

As a popular spot for camping, fishing, and other recreation, Brookfield had to enforce the closure during the last two years by hiring additional security to patrol the lake. Brookfield also worked with TWRA for additional patrols to ensure visitors did not go treasure hunting on the dry lake bed or fishing in the water upstream from the dam.

There was some natural attraction for people to walk out on the drained lake as remnants of the past were revealed by the low water levels. Visitors along U.S. 129 have stopped at pull-offs to gawk at visible roads, bridges, and building foundations from a submerged community before the dam was built in the 1950s.

In March 2017, Brookfield installed and tested a new siren warning system downstream from the Chilhowee Dam.

