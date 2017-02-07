WBIR
Chimichurri Grilled Flank Steak with Creamy Chili-Lime Polenta and Sauteed Spinach

Ingredients:

6 lb. flank steak

1 cup fresh Italian parsley leaves, lightly packed

¾ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 cloves garlic, peeled

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon chipotle chili flakes

¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Directions:
In a food processor, puree parsley and remaining ingredients.  Toss steak with sauce.  Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat grill to medium-high. Cook 5-6 minutes on each side, until cooked to rare. Place in metal baking pan, and pour sauce over steak. Place in oven at 375 for 5-6 minutes, or until cooked to medium-rare. Remove from heat and let cool.  Slice before packaging. (5-6 oz. per serving)

Creamy Chili-Lime Polenta
Ingredients:

8 cups water

4 cups milk

2 TBSP butter (or oil)

1 TBSP chili powder

1 tsp lime zest

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp fresh ground black pepper

3 cups polenta

Directions:
In a large stock pot, bring water, milk, butter, and spices to a boil over medium-high heat.  Watch closely, as it will boil over.  Reduce heat to low, and whisk in polenta. Cook 15-20 minutes, stirring often, until creamy and thick.  Remove from heat and spread on sheet pan to cool.  (1 white scoop per serving)

Sauteed Spinach
Ingredients:
 4 lb. spinach 

2 TBSP olive oil

 1 tsp coarse kosher salt

 ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

Directions:
Saute, in batches until JUST WILTED (DO NOT COOK TOO MUCH). About ¾ cup per serving.
 

