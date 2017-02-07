Chimichurri Grilled Flank Steak with Creamy Chili-Lime Polenta and Sauteed Spinach

Chimichurri Grilled Flank Steak
Ingredients:
6 lb. flank steak
1 cup fresh Italian parsley leaves, lightly packed
¾ cup olive oil
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
3 cloves garlic, peeled
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon chipotle chili flakes
¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
Directions:
In a food processor, puree parsley and remaining ingredients. Toss steak with sauce. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat grill to medium-high. Cook 5-6 minutes on each side, until cooked to rare. Place in metal baking pan, and pour sauce over steak. Place in oven at 375 for 5-6 minutes, or until cooked to medium-rare. Remove from heat and let cool. Slice before packaging. (5-6 oz. per serving)
Creamy Chili-Lime Polenta
Ingredients:
8 cups water
4 cups milk
2 TBSP butter (or oil)
1 TBSP chili powder
1 tsp lime zest
2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp fresh ground black pepper
3 cups polenta
Directions:
In a large stock pot, bring water, milk, butter, and spices to a boil over medium-high heat. Watch closely, as it will boil over. Reduce heat to low, and whisk in polenta. Cook 15-20 minutes, stirring often, until creamy and thick. Remove from heat and spread on sheet pan to cool. (1 white scoop per serving)
Sauteed Spinach
Ingredients:
4 lb. spinach
2 TBSP olive oil
1 tsp coarse kosher salt
½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
Directions:
Saute, in batches until JUST WILTED (DO NOT COOK TOO MUCH). About ¾ cup per serving.
