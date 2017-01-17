Chipotle hosts fundrasier for Friends of the Smokies

The Mexican restaurant will donate 50% of its proceeds to Friends of the Smokies on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

KNOXVILLE - East Tennessee Chipotle restaurants are hosting a fundraiser for wildfire relief in the Great Smoky Mountains on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Customers can stop by any of the participating locations and show the cashier this page on their smartphones. Chipotle will donate 50% of that sale to Friends of the Smokies.

These are the East Tennessee locations participating:

Knoxville UT Campus (Cumberland Ave. & 17th St.)

Knoxville Cedar Bluff (Cedar Bluff Rd. & N. Peters Rd.)

Turkey Creek (Parkside Dr.)

West Town Mall (Food Court)

Sevierville (Hwy. 441 & Carl St.)

Oak Ridge (S. Illinois Ave.)

Fountain City (N. Broadway & Sanders St.)

The promotion lasts from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

