Chocolate Strawberry Bliss recipe from Connie's Kitchen

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 28, 2017 and Connie Emmons from Connie's Kitchen in Seymour has created a decadent and delicious chocolate cake recipe.

Chocolate Strawberry Bliss

Ganache Ingredients:



12 oz chocolate chips

1/2 cup whipping cream

Melt together stirring well

Chocolate cream:

3 cups whipping cream

3/4 cocoa powder

1/2 cup sugar

Stir together, refrigerate 30 minutes then whip until stiff

You will also need strawberries and your favorite chocolate cake batter.

Directions:



Make your favorite chocolate cake batter and spread into 4 cake pans. Bake about 12 to 15 minutes.

When cool, place 1 layer on a cake plate and top with chocolate whip cream and sliced strawberries.



Repeat until last layer is in place. Top with chocolate ganache and refrigerate and then top with dollop of chocolate cream and a whole strawberry.

Connie's Kitchen is located 10231 Chapman Hwy in Seymour, 865-577-1992 or connieskitchentn.com

Email: info@connieskitchentn.com

