Chocolatefest Knoxville is a sweet event to help Ronald McDonald House in Knoxville

KNOXILLE, TENN. - Chocolate lovers from all over East Tennessee will celebrate the cocoa confections during the fourth annual Chocolatefest Knoxville 2017.
The one day event takes place January 28, 2017 at the Knoxville Convention Center and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Knoxville's Ronald McDonald House which provides a "home away from home" for families with seriously ill children undergoing medical treatment.
Ticket information:
$5.00 General Admission-Ages 6 & up (ages 5 & under free)
$20.00 Tasting Pass (Includes general admission)-This allows you to taste different chocolates offered by different booths.
$50.00 V.I.P. Pass-Guests can enjoy a special VIP from 9 to 11am where they can enjoy live entertainment and will be served chocolate samples/
Date:
January 28, 2017
Knoxville Convention Center
701 Henley Street
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
chocolatefestknoxville.com
Entertainment:
11:00 a.m.-Johno Clayton
11:45 a.m.-Sydni Stinnett
12:15 p.m.-Shaun Abbott
1:00 p.m.-Josh CFottrell
1:45 p.m.-Ava Davis
2:00 p.m.-The Grassroots Gringos
