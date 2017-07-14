Chris Blue and Stephanie Dunkley tie the knot

Chris Blue ties the knot! (Photo: WBIR)

LONDON - Chris Blue and his now-wife, Steph Dunkley, have tied the knot.

Mr. and Mrs. Blue got married in Dunkley's hometown near London on July 12.

Stephanie, who goes by Steph for short, met Chris in church last year.

A few weeks before his Voice blind audition, Blue popped the question. The two have been juggling their long-distance relationship among Chris' hectic schedule and planning a wedding.

Between Skype, FaceTime and text, they find some time to spend with each other.

