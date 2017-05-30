Chris Blue talks life after The Voice

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219A -- Pictured: Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - An adventure from the hills of Tennessee to Hollywood left Knoxville Native Chris Blue a winner.

Now, Blue is back home in Knoxville, and the question everyone wants to know is what's next for the singer.

"Absolutely, we are going for the album. We want to put more songs out like 'Money on You' and get people dancing and singing, and people enjoying the summer," said Blue.

On The Voice, Blue performed a variety of songs and says his album will hold a blend of music from gospel to R&B to pop.

"What I really want to accomplish is create a sound that will enable you to be inspired and dream again," said Blue.

As for keeping in touch with the Knoxville community, Blue shares that his dream is to tour ...starting and finishing in Knoxville.

Blue's winnings not only included the coveted Voice trophy but also 100 thousand dollars. Money he says he plans to use carefully.

"It's really about investing in the proper places and making sure that we do the right things with the money because it's one hundred thousand dollars, a lot of money. However, if it's mishandled or misused, it could go south," said Blue.

Besides the trophy and prize money, the final four were also surprised with a brand new car, which Blue says was a blessing.

"My car, my local car, actually kind of shut down on me right before I left to go out there so I was praying God I can't come back with nothing. So I prayed God I need you to provide, and he did."

As for life after The Voice with his newly found fame, Blue doesn't seem himself as a celebrity but the same Chris Blue that he's always been.

"To be honest with you, I know that being a celebrity is what comes with it, but I've never been the type to see myself as a celebrity. I've always known myself as one person and that's Chris Blue. That's who I will continue to be--a guy who wants to see light in this dark world and serve his purpose on this earth. That's really who I am," said Blue.

