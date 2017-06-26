WBIR
Chris Blue to headline at the Tennessee Theatre in September

Chris Blue sits down with Leslie Ackerson to discuss his future in the music business.

WBIR

Chris Blue fans, get excited! The Season 12 champion of NBC's 'The Voice' is performing in Knoxville for a one-night only event. 

The Knoxville singer announced on Twitter Monday morning he will be performing at the Tennessee Theatre on September 8. Tickets go on sale July 7 and will be available through Tickemaster. If you're worried about missing out on the initial sale, you can sign up for ticket alerts at the top of the Ticketmaster page for the theatre.

 

Join us this afternoon on Live at Five at Four where we'll sit down with Chris to discuss this surprise announcement and talk about how his life has been going after being crowned 'Voice' champion. 

