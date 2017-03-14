Chris Blue watches The Voice performance

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Police searching for two missing Pigeon Forge girls
-
Pizza deals for Pi Day
-
Crash closes I-40W in East Knox County
-
Gas tax proposal advances with change
-
TN files lawsuit against U.S. over refugees
-
Powell High School teacher deciphers SJ Semaphore code
-
Search for stolen special education school bus
-
Two people arrested in fatal hit and run
-
Missing Minnesota girl found safe in TN
More Stories
-
Statewide AMBER Alert issued for missing teenMar 14, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
UPDATE: One dead in multi-vehicle wreck on I-40Mar 14, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
-
Hung jury in trial of ex-lieutenant charged with child rapeMar. 6, 2017, 5:05 p.m.