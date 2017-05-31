Dec 13, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Chris Stapleton answers phones for the telethon, “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund". Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: George Walker IV, USA TODAY NETWORK)

Chris Stapleton is canceling his performance of the 2017 CMA Fest and postponing his next three weeks of "The All-American Road Show."

"Unfortunately, the next three weeks of the 'All-American Road Show' have been postponed," according to a statement from Chris Stapleton's website.

Unfortunately, the next three weeks of "The All-American Road Show" have been postponed. Full details here - https://t.co/C9QPZsorRq -TeamCS — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) May 31, 2017

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates."

Among the eight shows postponed are one on June 10 in Birmingham, Ala. and another on June 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Stapleton appeared on stage with Peyton Manning at a Red Rocks show only a week ago.

He released his new album From A Room, Volume 1 on May 5. He plans to release From A Room, Volume 2 later this year.

