Christmas tree disposal options

KNOX COUNTY - The holidays are over, and some people are having trouble saying goodbye to their Christmas tree.

Before all the needles drop, there's a way to put that plant to good use - at no cost.

Mary Sayre and John Chambers brought their tree to Ijams Nature Center, where it joined dozens of other old Christmas trees.

That's because Ijams gives those dead trees new life.

"We've had it in the house a couple weeks, so, yeah, it's dry," Sayert said, with a laugh. "It left a nice trail of needles in the house."

"It saves the city from picking it up, doesn't sit in our yard and it goes to a good cause, so mulch it up and use it elsewhere," Chambers said.

In the spring, these trees become mulch for the trails, said Ijams' development director Cindy Hassil.

"We believe in protection and preservation of the natural world, so this is a way where you can recycle your Christmas tree and have it be under your feet when you walk the trails," Hassil said. "It's a really great way to keep it out of the landfills and reuse it for a really nice purpose."

The drop-off location is in the Ijams Quarry overflow parking lot, and it's completely free.

Another no-cost option is calling the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue in Clinton and setting up a drop-off time. Animals there see your old tree as snacktime!

Through the month of January, all but one of Knox County's seven recycling drop-off centers are accepting trees. The Carter location is not. Just make sure you strip yours of all decorations, as these will become mulch.

"It's a lot of material that's kept out the landfill," Knox County recycling coordinator Zach Jonhson said. "Last year, we did 2,078 trees, and that is about 62,000 pounds of organic material that didn't go to a landfill."

This, too, is free of charge.

You can always get crafty ! How-to websites have ideas, ranging from making tree trunk coasters to using pine boughs to protect your perennials .

However you dispose of your tree, if you have not yet done so, firefighters suggest doing it soon. They say four weeks is the longest you should keep your tree. After that, its dryness becomes a fire hazard.

