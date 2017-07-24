Chronic pain patient sees restrictions from opioid epidemic

Paula Isenberg lives with chronic pain daily and takes multiple medications to ease her pain.

"Without medicine it’s constant. Just constant pain all over. You can’t stand to be touched," Isenberg said.

She relies on hydrocodone, morphine and lyrica to help with her neuropathy and other diagnoses.

"Probably about 90 percent of my body hurts," she added.

Isenberg has been to several pain clinics over the last couple years. Recently she began to notice new restrictions and regulations on her medications.

"At this new one now, they started me off with just one month of prescriptions and I had to do a urine test every time I went in there," Isenberg said.

Now she is worried about the future, and asking what could happen to the clinic and medications she depends on if the opioid epidemic continues.

"I'm scared to death that they are going to get rid of them and where will I be? I've tried it without them believe me. Oh lord," she said.

Dr. Joe Browder at Pain Consultants of East Tennessee also sees the effects of the opioid epidemic on his patients.

"The chronic pain patient is the one group who has been forgotten with this epidemic," Browder said.

He pays close attention to the dosages for his pain patients and also believes narcotics alone are not the answer to treating people with chronic pain.

"Most patients, most people in the community do not realize that there are many more treatments for pain than just narcotics," Browder said.

PCET focuses on occupational, physical and procedural therapy for their patients.

Isenberg has tried therapy but it hasn't worked for her. She relies on her medications alone.

"I've dropped everything down as much as I can because they started me up on such high doses," she said.

Isenberg hopes chronic pain patients like herself won't be forgotten in this epidemic.

"I'm not the only one. There's a lot of people out there with this problem," she said.

