Church shooting survivor on Antioch: 'Your friends and neighbors are there for you'

Seeing the images of the Antioch church shooting, Mark Harmon’s mind flashed back to 2008.

“I said, ‘Oh no, not again,’” he said.

On July 27, 2008, Harmon was in the pews of Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church when a gunman walked in with a shotgun. Two people—Greg McKendry and Linda Kraeger – were killed and 7 more injured.

“Instinctively I went under the pew,” he said. “Others had other instincts – fortunately some tackled the gunman and saved lives.”

Sunday in Antioch, Tenn., police say 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson opened fire inside Burnette Chapel of Christ. The Rutherford County man will be charged with murder, among other charges.

Melanie Smith was killed, and seven others wounded.

Having gone through it himself, Harmon has a message for the victims and their families.

“The road ahead is going to be different for each person,” he said. “They should comfort themselves that there’s no right reaction.”

And he recommends whatever path they choose – don’t go it alone.

“Your friends and neighbors are there for you.” Harmon said. “Your community is there for you. Counselors most likely will be there for you. Take advantage of all of it, and take your time. It’s going to take a while, because it’s a breakdown of trust.”

Harmon said some decided not to return to TVUUC, and he understands why. But he still attends services there – he says the community has helped him more than anything else.

“Talk to one another,” he said. “It’s good to talk to your neighbors but it’s more important to talk to the people that have been through it with you. Because you are the greatest resource. You will help one another, in ways you don’t even know.”

