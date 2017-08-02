Ciabbatta Bruschetta with Heirloom Tomatoes

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

½ of a Large, Long Rustic Ciabatta Loaf

1 Garlic Clove, Peeled

2-3 Heirloom Tomatoes Different Colors

5-6 Fresh Basil Leaves, Thinly Sliced

As Needed Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

As Needed Coarse Sea Salt



As Needed Fresh Black Pepper

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to a high broil. You want to have all of your ingredients ready as once you have toasted the bread you will want to eat it right away! Wash and thinly slice tomatoes. Peel garlic clove. Thinly slice basil leaves. Slice the bread in half horizontally to create 2 thinner long halves. Trim the top half a bit so it lays flat. On a baking sheet generously season the bread with olive oil and course salt and broil till golden brown about 1 to 2 minutes - it can start to have a couple of black spots (it will taste delicious!). As soon as the bread comes out of the oven rub the warm loaf with the garlic clove. The bread should act as a grater and some should be coming off to flavor the bread. Arrange the tomatoes on the toasted bread and pour any juice left from the tomatoes on the plate over them. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with course salt and a touch of fresh black pepper. Then sprinkle on the sliced basil. Cut the bruschetta into slices and enjoy right away!

Presented by: Knox Provisions

