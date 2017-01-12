Cirrus Aircraft showcases new Vision Center in Alcoa

Cirrus Aviation holds an open house at its new Vision Center in Alcoa. Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo: Drew LaFasto, WBIR)

Cirrus Aircraft showed off its new Vision Center Campus and Vision Jet during an open house at the Alcoa facility Thursday night.

The Duluth, Minn.-based company announced it was building the new customer service center in the West Aviation Area of McGhee Tyson Airport in May 2015. The facility will be the central location for all Cirrus sales, marketing and customer experience operations.

It will also serve as a showroom for all of the Cirrus aircraft models, including the new SF50 Vision Jet, which is billed as the world's first single-engine "personal jet."

After years of development and inspections, the jet was approved for flight in October.

The first Vision Jet owner attended Thursday's reception. Joe Whisenhunt, of Little Rock, Ark., said he's an avid follower of the company, and owns 10 other models of Cirrus aircraft.

Cirrus is still finishing construction on its new training center for the Vision Jet at the McGhee Tyson facility. The company hopes to have it finished by the end of 2017.

