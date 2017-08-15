City Council raises future members' pay, approves bike share program

Knoxville City Council meeting. March 28, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

The Knoxville City Council on Tuesday voted to boost the salary of future council members by more than $400 per month, and approved a partnership with the company Zagster to start a bike share program.

The pay increase will bring council members' pay to $2,000 per month. It is the first time the City Council has raised its members' pay since the late 1990s.

Councilman Marshall Stair was the only council member to vote no on the resolution.

The pay increase will take effect in December 2019. By that point, all nine of the current council members will have been replaced due to term limits.

The council unanimously approved the partnership with Zagster to implement a bike share program at no cost to the city.

Zagster will own and operate the bikes, and will be responsible for replacing the bikes, as needed. The company will be allowed to use the city's right-of-way as needed for the program.

Erin Gill, director of sustainability for the city, said explained the company seeks sponsorships from private sector companies to fund the program.

Gill said they don't know yet where the bike kiosks will go, or how much bike rentals will cost, but said the idea is to have bikes available for visitors, tourists and Knoxville residents to rent and ride.

Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks, said the organization will serve as a liaison between the city and Zagster to implement the bike share program.

© 2017 WBIR.COM