City Council to settle District 4 primary tie

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Harvey's impact: Texans return home from N. TexasAug 30, 2017, 1:30 a.m.
-
Wildfire victim Michael Reed offers to open home to…Aug 30, 2017, 1:22 p.m.
-
Lucas Jones loses cancer battleAug 30, 2017, 4:08 p.m.