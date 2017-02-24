City & county leaders hosting public meeting on proposed Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center

KNOXVILLE - Knox County leaders plan to hold a public meeting about the new proposed Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center.

The meeting will take place before the Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting on March 9.

Mayor Burchett, Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones, Helen Ross McNabb and representatives from Mayor Madeline Rogero's office will outline the center's proposal and answer community questions.

This comes after residents voiced their concerns over the facility at a public forum Thursday night.

Residents plan on holding another meeting about the proposed facility next Thursday, March 2, at Cumberland Baptist Church.

The Behavioral Health Center would provide treatment to non-violent offenders who are addicted to drugs or suffer from mental health issues. The new facility would be located at 3343 Dewine Road.

