City leaders vote to allow Oak Ridge liquor stores to serve free samples

OAK RIDGE - Liquor stores in Oak Ridge can now give out free samples.

At last week's city council meeting, leaders passed the second reading unanimously.

It allows retail liquor stores to give customers free samples of beer, wine, and liquor.

The new ordinance goes into effect Sept. 21. State law limits the samples to no more than 2 ounces.

Free samples in liquor stores was previously prohibited by local, not state law.

