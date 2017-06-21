Gatlinburg commission changes public comment guidelines for meetings

(Photo: Wade, Madison)

GATLINBURG, TN - Since the devastating fires in November 2016, many people affected by the fires have voiced their concerns, appreciation and questions at the Gatlinburg City Commission meetings.

On Tuesday, city leaders decided to make a change to the public comment section of their meetings to make future meetings more "positive and productive," according to Mayor Mike Werner.

The resolution they passed has the following rules:

People wishing to participate in public comment must submit a request in writing to the city manager's office five days in advance to the commission meeting. Individuals will be given three minutes to speak. Individuals who wish to address topics other than the one indicated may be called out of order by the mayor. The board can deny any request by any individual based upon majority vote of the board . Individuals will not be allowed to verbally attack officials or other individuals. The mayor may rule any speakers out of order for disrespectful or uncivil behavior.

Werner said he wants further meetings to be efficient and believes these changes will allow for that.

