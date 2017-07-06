City of Williamsburg gets $25k to make Briar Road more safe

Low angle view of Road Work sign (Photo: fotog, Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

MANCHESTER, KY. - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that the City of Williamsburg will receive $25 thousand in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds.

These funds will be used for a drainage structure on Briar Road (CR-1011) to make it safer for cars, school buses and other vehicles that rely upon this highway.

The project is located 0.048 miles south of Briar Creek Park Loop over Briar Creek.

“These emergency funds will help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities," said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas.

The City of Williamsburg is responsible for administering the work, according to the Department of Highways, District 11.

© 2017 WBIR.COM