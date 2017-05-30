Closure at The Cove impacts water business

Storm damage from Saturday night's strong winds is leaving the Cove at Concord Park closed for a few weeks and also an East Tennessee water rental business.

River Sports Outfitters rents boats and paddle boards seven days a week at the Cove in warm weather. This would typically be a busy time for the business, but the storm damage is keeping the rental location closed until the downed trees are cleared away.

"Just terrible the storm damage at the Cove," Andy Jones, sales manager for River Sports Outfitters, said. "It just destroyed buildings, picnic tables, trees."

The outdoor retailer was in the process of building a small store at the Cove to rent boats and buy other items like hats, food, drinks, or sunscreen, Jones said. The storm on Saturday damaged part of the building and put a halt on construction for now.

Jones estimates the business will lose quite a bit of money in revenue since the Cove is one of its most popular rental locations.

"We always use Memorial Day weekend to summer and boating out there, and so all of that was ramped up, our staff and everything," he said, "and now, it's just, well stopped."

The business is still open for water rentals at Mead's Quarry seven days a week, and it also offers rentals on Saturday and Sunday at Panther Creek State Park and Seven Islands Birding Park.

A county spokesperson said they are aiming to reopen the Cove by the weekend of June 17 after repairing an estimated $150,000 to $200,000 in damages.

The Legacy Parks Foundation established a fund to take donations for the park to buy new trees, benches, and picnic tables.

Jones said, "We just hope people come back, get back on the water, come back out and enjoy the county park."

