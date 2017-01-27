Coal miner dies in Kentucky accident

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin posted to Twitter after a coal miner died in an accident.

LEXINGTON - An underground coal miner was killed in a mining accident Thursday in Pike County.

Pike County Coroner Russell Roberts told EKB News that 43-year-old Ray Hatfield, of Floyd County, died Thursday after being trapped along a conveyor belt in an underground mine.

Hatfield was pronounced dead by Roberts at 5:15 p.m. Roberts said the mine is operated along Stone Coal Road near Pikeville by R&C Mining Company. Roberts said Hatfield’s body was taken to Frankfort to the state Medical Examiner’s Office, and will be returned to Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.

In a Tweet posted Friday, Gov. Matt Bevin asked the residents of the Commonwealth to join him in prayer for Hatfield’s family.

WLEX