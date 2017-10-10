Coast to coast in 100 days: A U.S. Marine runs to help her comrades

U.S. Marine Capt. Maggie Seymour ran through Tennessee on a coast-to-coast journey to Washington D.C. to raise money and awareness for veterans, Gold Star families and special needs athletes. (Photo: Run Free Run)

It takes an excessive amount of determination to run more than 3,000 miles in 100 days, but U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Maggie Seymour has enough determination with plenty fo spare for such an undertaking.

After spending 10 years as an Active Duty U.S. Marine air intelligence officer, Seymour transitioned to the Marine Corps Reserve. As she transitions out, she's running across the country to raise money and awareness to her comrades in both the military and those she's helped over the years.

Seymour started her non-profit "Run Free Run" to help veterans, Gold Star families and special needs athletes. So far, she's raised more than $32,000 of her $50,000 goalon her run to benefit various charities such as Ainsley's Angels, Wear Blue and Warrior Expeditions. People wishing to help donate to her causes can do so at this link.

This year, she's running from the coast of California all the way to the eastern coast of Virginia.

Seymour has been on the road since the beginning of August, and her journey has taken her from the shores of San Diego, Cali., to sunny Phoenix, through many sketchy back roads, and into the Music City and Tennessee.

So far, she's run more than 2,000 miles in 81 days. She runs about 30 to 40 miles each day except on her rest days once a week or so.

Through the pouring rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nate, she trotted into East Tennessee this weekend.

As of noon on Tuesday, Seymour had just made her way through the heart of Powell. With less than 20 days to go, she'll be heading another 450 miles or so to Virginia Beach after passing through Kingsport and Bristol.

She'll be making a detour after her rest day on Oct. 21 to head to Washington D.C. to run in the 9th Marine Corps Marathon and compete alongside a special needs athlete. Once she completed the race, she will then return to her regular course and finish her journey to Virginia Beach on the 28th.

You can follow the rest of her journey on her Run Free Run Facebook page. You can also join Maggie on any part of her run by contacting her at maggie@runfreerun.com or on Twitter @runfreerun2017.

