Three Cocke Co. inmates still at large after Christmas Day escape

Six inmates escaped from the Cocke County Jail Annex early on the monring of Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (Photo: Daniel Sechtin, WBIR)

COCKE COUNTY - Three of the six inmates who escaped from the Cocke County Jail early Christmas morning are back in custody.

Sheriff Armando Fontes said inmate Eric Click was spotted by a city patrolman around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Click was a passenger in a vehicle, and he and the driver were taken into custody without incident.

The driver's name was not immediately released.

Click was one of six inmates who escaped from the Cocke County Jail Annex around 1:30 a.m. Sunday through a hole that led outside the facility.





Photo Gallery: Cocke County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmates

Two of the inmates, John Mark Speir and Steven Edward Lewis, were captured in separate locations hours after the escape.

In the process of capturing Speir into custody, authorities arrested two others for harboring him in a Cosby home. They were identified as Daniel Speir and Jarred Schoondermark.

The inmates managed to escape through a hole behind a toilet. Authorities said the bolts holding the unit had rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs.

The inmates removed the toilet from the wall and gained access to a hole that led outside the facility. The hole was left behind from the plumbing repairs, Sheriff Fontes said.

"We’ve had multiple issues with this facility concerning water breaks, sewage breaks, deterioration of the facility," Fontes said. "It’s a never ending task to try to keep this place and this facility operational.”

“After breaking through the hole, the inmates only had to kick through a tin door and climb a barbed wire fence to make it out of the jail," he said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate because an inmate still in the cell propped the toilet structure back up to make it look like nothing happened. Crews will repair a 3/4 inch steel plate mounted over the exit holes.

The cell held 23 inmates, according to Cocke County authorities.

Fontes said he wants the cell operational again by Tuesday night.

The Cocke County Jail Annex was originally a hospital, but the building has served as a jail for the past 22 years.

Fontes said the building is brittle and unfit for housing inmates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cocke County dispatch at (423)623-3064 or Cocke County Jail at (423)623-6023.

David Wayne Frazier, 54.

David Frazier was in custody for robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is considered to be dangerous.

John Thomas Shehee, 28.

John Shehee was being held in jail on charges of arson, criminal trespassing and theft.

Harce Wade Allen, 28.

Harce Allen was serving a 45-day jail sentence for violating probation.

Eric S. Click, 29.

Eric Click was being held in jail for evading arrest, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while suspended, violating probation and joyriding.

Steven Edward Lewis (left) and John Mark Speir (right) were taken back into custody Sunday, Dec. 25.

(© 2016 WBIR)