Cocke County inmate considered dangerous on the run after escaping from jail

Ezekiel Thompson

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate that escaped from jail Thursday morning.

According to the CCSO, 25-year-old Ezekiel Thompson escaped from the Court House Jail after he and another inmate assaulted and seriously injured a corrections officer around 5:25 Thursday morning.

Deputies said Thompson took the officer's keys and ran from the jail. The second inmate remains in custody.

Thompson recently shaved his hair off while in jail and was last seen wearing a black and white striped uniform. He also has a cast on his left arm after officers said he intentionally broke it a month ago in order to get out of jail for medical reasons.

Thompson was last seen around 8th Street in Newport. The CCSO said he should be considered dangerous and anyone with information is asked to call County Dispatch at (423) 623-3064

