Cocke County officers capture wanted drug trafficker during medical response

COCKE COUNTY, TENN. - Cocke County authorities captured a wanted drug dealer after responding to a medical situation Friday.

According to a press release from the Cocke County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the sheriff's department and Newport Police Department responded to a CITGO gas station where two unresponsive people were reported Friday. Officers found a woman lying on the ground and a man in the drivers seat. Both were unresponsive and given CPR until medical services arrived and transported them to Newport Medical Center.

Officers also found another woman in the car. She told officers she had met with a Sevierville man named David Cushman earlier to purchase heroin. She told them it was not the first time he had sold her drugs. At that point she placed a call to Cushman on speaker phone, asking for more drugs. Twenty minutes later, he arrived at the location in an SUV pulling a trailer.

The narcotics agents then approached Cushman and asked if he had anything illegal with him. They found a bottle containing cocaine in his pocket. The agents then searched his trailer and found one ounce of methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine, four grams of heroin, eighty-four full Xanax and 50 variously-sized Xanax. The agents also found digital scales and baggies.

Cushman also told officers his license had been revoke. They seized $650, plus Cushman's vehicle and trailer.

The agents also discovered the suspect was wanted in Fulton County, Georgia for trafficking cocaine and heroin.

Cushman now faces multiple charges, including driving with a revoked license and drug possession with the intent to sell. Further charges may be pending for aggravated assault.

