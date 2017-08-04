Coconut Flour Zucchini Muffins

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 cup zucchini, grated and liquid squeezed out

1 large ripe banana, mashed

2 Tbsp. melted coconut oil (or butter)

6 eggs

2-3 Tbsp. honey (or maple syrup)

1 tsp. vanilla

½ cup coconut flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 tbsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg

2-3 tbsp. chia seeds

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare muffin pan with baking cups or cooking spray.

2. Combine mashed bananas and melted butter or oil. Mix well. Add eggs, honey, and vanilla and whisk until combined.

3. In a separate bowl, stir together dry ingredients. Add to wet ingredients and mix. Add grated zucchini and stir to combine.

4. Transfer about ¼ cup of the mixture to each muffin cup and bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean.

5. Stores well in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Presented by: Blount Memorial

© 2017 WBIR.COM